EIAL - Estudios Interdisciplinarios de América Latina y el Caribe

Editors: Ori Preuss (Tel Aviv University) and Nahuel Ribke (Open University of Israel)

EIAL is an interdisciplinary journal of Latin American studies, published since 1990 by the Sverdlin Institute for Latin American History and Culture at Tel Aviv University. The journal’s two annual issues (June and December) feature articles from across the social sciences and humanities, usually with a strong historical and qualitative focus.

With the intention of offering a unique space for an ongoing and pluralistic dialogue between diverse academic traditions and scholarly approaches both from Latin America and the rest of the world, we welcome submissions of original research articles written in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Submissions typically focus on modern and contemporary Latin America and come from the fields of history, literature, cultural studies, politics, sociology, anthropology, and communication. So as to foster depth and breadth, our two annual issues are focused on a topic, establishing a cohesive dossier of articles. Some stand-alone articles may be published as companions to the collection of works. Moreover, our book review section includes book reviews by experts in respective fields of a careful selection of titles in Latin American studies recently published in Latin America and across the world.

All the manuscripts submitted to EIAL are subject to a double-blind peer review process. For more information please consult our authors’ guidelines.