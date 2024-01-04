EIAL - Estudios Interdisciplinarios de América Latina y el Caribe



Editors:    Ori Preuss (Tel Aviv University) and Nahuel Ribke (Open University of Israel)

EIAL is an interdisciplinary journal of Latin American studies, published since 1990 by the Sverdlin Institute for Latin American History and Culture at Tel Aviv University. The journal’s two annual issues (June and December) feature articles from across the social sciences and humanities, usually with a strong historical and qualitative focus. 

With the intention of offering a unique space for an ongoing and pluralistic dialogue between diverse academic traditions and scholarly approaches both from Latin America and the rest of the world, we welcome submissions of original research articles written in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Submissions typically focus on modern and contemporary Latin America and come from the fields of history, literature, cultural studies, politics, sociology, anthropology, and communication. So as to foster depth and breadth, our two annual issues are focused on a topic, establishing a cohesive dossier of articles. Some stand-alone articles may be published as companions to the collection of works. Moreover, our book review section includes book reviews by experts in respective fields of a careful selection of titles in Latin American studies recently published in Latin America and across the world.

All the manuscripts submitted to EIAL are subject to a double-blind peer review process. For more information please consult our authors’ guidelines.

Current Issue

Vol. 33 No. 2 (2022)
Published January 4, 2024
Chile's 1980 Constitution: The Rise and Fall (?) of a Far-Right Paradigm

Guest Editors/Edición a cargo de: Stefan Rinke and Daniel Gunnar Kressel

Articles

Stefan Rinke, Daniel Gunnar Kressel
7-24
Introduction: How Augusto Pinochet’s Constitution Came into Existence and How it Endured until 2022

José Manuel Castro
25-46
Jaime Guzmán, Gremialismo, and the Ideological Origins of the 1980 Constitution

Philipp Kandler
47-68
International Criticism and the Legitimation of Chile’s Authoritarian Democracy

Daniel Gunnar Kressel
69-89
‘Los Duros’: The Neo-Fascist Opposition to Chile’s 1980 Constitution, and its Francoist Connections


Miscellaneous Articles

Jonathan Benzion
91-117
Mexico and the Qhājār Empire: The Genesis of a Diplomatic Friendship


Book Reviews

Ignacio Martínez
119-122
WILLIAM B. TAYLOR, Fugitive Freedom: The Improbable Lives of Two Impostors in Late Colonial Mexico. Berkeley: University of California Press, 2021

Miguel A. Valerio
122-124
ERIKA DENISE EDWARDS, Hiding in Plain Sight: Black Women, the Law, and the Making of a White Argentine Republic. Tuscaloosa: University of Alabama Press, 2020

Eric Buffetaut
125-126
IRINA PODGORNY, La momia que habla. Microensayos de historia natural. Rosario: CB Ediciones, 2020

Florinda F. Goldberg
126-128
JUAN E. DE CASTRO, Writing Revolution in Latin America: From Martí to García Márquez to Bolaño. Nashville: Vanderbilt University Press, 2019

Velia Cecilia Bobes León
129-132
ANNA CLAYFIELD, The Guerrilla Legacy of the Cuban Revolution. Gainesville: University of Florida Press, 2019

Martín López Ávalos
132-136
MANOLO E. VELA CASTAÑEDA (Coord.), Guatemala, la infinita historia de las resistencias. Ciudad de México: Universidad Iberoamericana, 2020

José Manuel Ágreda Portero
136-138
JESSICA STITES MOR, South-South Solidarity and the Latin-American Left. Madison: University of Wisconsin Press, 2022


Books Received

- -
139
Books Received

